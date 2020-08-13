Lexus India announces design contest

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Providing evolving and prominent designers a space to showcase their creativity and talent, Lexus India has announced the fourth edition of the Lexus Design Award India 2021.

The call for entries is open till October 6 and the annual design competition offers professionals, students and design enthusiasts across the country a chance to exhibit their originality, a press release said.

Entries will be judged across 10 categories which under Established Work (Client/ Self-Commissioned) include Product Design, Furniture Design, Textile Design, Craft Design, Design Thinking, Public Utility Design, Lifestyle Accessory Design and Design for Social Impact apart from Conceptual Work, that include Student Category and Open Category.

The finalists from the conceptual category will receive an exclusive mentorship program led by stalwarts of the design industry. More details can be found at www.lexusindia.co.in/en/discover-lexus/lexus-design-award-india

