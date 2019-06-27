LG lines up new devices

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: LG Electronics, which has launched three new devices under its India-first and India-centric W Series, in the Rs 8,000-Rs 15,000 price offering, is planning to roll out two more devices under the series as well as introduce more devices in Q and G Series between August and November this year.

The W Series devices had been designed at New Delhi, R&D carried out in Bengaluru and manufactured at Greater Noida. The company plans to sell one million units from its W Series in 2019 (calendar year).

Talking about the strength of the price segment, Advait Vaidya, business head, Mobiles, LG India, said, “The Rs 8,000-Rs 15,000 price segment is the fastest growing category in India. This segment is growing at a rate of 20-25 per cent year-on-year in the country, while the broader smartphone category is set to grow at 12-15 per cent year-on-year. Of the 300 million units smartphone market in India, about 40-50 per cent is captured by this price segment already.”

As a part of the national roll out, the company has introduced three devices under W series-W10, W30 and W30 Pro, in Telangana market, on Thursday. The series claims to offer best-in-class cameras, display, battery and other features. W10 is priced at Rs 8,999, W30 is priced at Rs 9,999 and the company has not disclosed the price of W30 Pro. The devices are available on Amazon.

Wider portfolio

The company plans to roll out a G series phone in India soon, which will be in the price bracket of Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000. LG will also bring two devices in the Q Series in the Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 price segment, which is a part of the global portfolio and is military grade that can withstand any temperature. All these devices will be introduced in India market by November. By then, LG will have 13 devices in its mobile device offerings in India.

LG which sells 5 G device LG V50 in the US (at $1200) and Korea plans to roll out this device in India in the second half of 2020. Spectrum trials are expected to begin in India soon and the company is already in talks with several telecom operators, he informed.

On the manufacturing plans, Vaidya added, “We don’t have any current plans to set up a green-field unit in the country but we are keen to ramp up production capacities in both Pune and Greater Noida facilities as we want to scale up volumes in India. We want to make 2-3 lakh units a month. We want to improve our market share in India to a double digit from 0.5 per cent at present. We will continue to invest in manufacturing in future as well. We could look at a southern location for manufacturing, if such opportunity arises, but haven’t drawn any concrete plans yet.”

India is a growing market for LG. The company holds 17-18 per cent market share in the US, and is among the top three players in Korea. Regionally, Telangana and AP had been crucial markets for LG not only for phone business but across verticals, he added.

LG has also forayed into India’s smartwatch category this month. The company looks to roll out more devices in the wearable space in the near future.

