LG may launch Augmented Reality glasses in 2021: Report

Seoul: LG is reportedly planning to launch a new ultra-light AR glasses next year.

According to South Korea-based ET News, the company is teaming up with Japan’s NTT DoCoMo and this collaboration will be to build AR glasses which a lot lighter than AR or VR headsets that are currently available in the market and will first launch in Japan.

“There has been an increase in demands for various AR contents that can be enjoyed by families in Japan due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the report notes.

The two companies have partnered in the past as well to work on both 5G and LTE networking.

Meanwhile, Apple is also rumoured to be developing lightweight AR glasses and may launch by 2022.

The Cupertino based tech giant is also planning to reach out to third-party developers as early as 2021 to encourage them to build apps for the hardware.