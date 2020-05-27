LG Polymers officials stopped from flying to Seoul

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:20 pm

Visakhapatnam: LG Polymers officials from South Korea were stopped by the city police from going to Seoul in a chartered flight on Wednesday morning. Police swung into action when LG president and half-a-dozen technical officials got ready to leave the city by the special flight and stopped them since there were court orders directing LG Polymers organisers not to leave the country in the aftermath of the gas leak and case in the high court.

Only the LG president was allowed to leave while the rest, who were here in connection with the transporting of styrene gas and assess the situation in the wake of the gas leak incident, were stopped from leaving the country.

The Korean team tried to explain their cause to the police but the latter had difficulty in understanding them due to language problem, it is said.

Toll rises to 13

Meanwhile, Pala Venkayamma (80), a victim of the gas leak who was undergoing treatment in the King George Hospital in the city, died on Tuesday evening taking the total number of deaths in the May 7 incident to 13. On May 7, she was found in an unconscious state near a well after the gas leak. She was shifted to the KGH next day. She was discharged on May 13 but again admitted in KGH on May 19.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .