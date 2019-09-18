Liberate, Lightning Bolt shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 6:08 pm

Hyderabad: Liberate, Lightning Bolt, Yours Forever & Francis Bacon pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Moondancer (Rohit Kumar) 45, handy. Minnelli (RB) 47, moved easy. Semper Fidelis (Ritesh) 45, moved well.

800m:

Farmville (RB) 58, 600/44, good. Excellent Hope (RB) 58, 600/45, shaped well. Kionia (Ajit Singh) 59, 600/46, looks well. Kamyar (Gopal Singh) 1-4, 600/47, moved easy. Blazer (RB) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Classy Guy (B Dillep) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Honourable Guest (Rohit Kumar) & Hashtag (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2, 600/45, former finished 2L in front.

1000m:

N R I Power (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, in fine form. Starlight (Rohit Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/47, not extended. Monte Rei (App) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Kimberly Cruise (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Liberate (A Joshi) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Mark My Word (Nakhat Singh) 1-17, 800/58, 600/44, in good shape. Story Teller (Bopanna) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Spice Up (Nakhat Singh) & Happy Together (Bopanna) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair finished level.

Monsoon Outer Race Grass

800m:

Gladstone (Trainer) 56, 600/40, well in hand. Tough And Go (G Naresh) 58, 600/42, moved easy.

1000m:

Mystery (RB) 1-10, 800/53, 600/39, not extended. Southern Legacy (Ashhad Asbar), Zamora (App) & Best In Show (Gaddam) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42, trio unextended. Paso Robles (Ajit Singh) & Royal Avenger (Kunal) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41, pair finished level. La Mer (Harinder Singh) & Top Saga (Akshay Kumar) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41, pair handy and level. That’s My Magic (Akshay Kumar) & Flag Of Honour (Harinder Singh) 1-14, 800/56, 600/38, pair moved well. Galloping Gangster (Gopal Singh) & No Compromise (Akshay Kumar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42,former maintains form. My Journey (Gaddam) & Exclusive Blue (Ashhad Asbar) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, a fit pair. Carmella (Deepak Singh) & Magic Street (Khurshad Alam) 1-8, 800/56, 600/41, former maintains form.

1200m:

Lightning Bolt (P Ajeeth K) & Yours Forever (App) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39, pair pleased. Alexanderthegreat (P Ajeeth K) & Lesley (App) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/39, pair worked well. Francis Bacon (Aneel) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39, maintains form. The Great Gatsby (Gopal Singh) &Tetra Rama (Akshay Kumar) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41, a fit pair. Star Racer (Khurshad Alam) & Maxwell (Deepak Singh) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/40, former finished 1L in front. Mahashakti (P Ajeeth K) & Darshish (G Naresh) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38, former started 1L behind and finished 2L in front easily. Red Snapper (Kuldeep Singh), Nova Scotia (Ajit Singh) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39, former started 2L behind and finished level.

