Libraries have been transformed: Praveen

Mancherial: Renikuntla Praveen, District Libraries Corporation Chairman, is buoyed by the success of candidates who utilized Dr BR Ambedkar Study Centre, a one of its kind facility created by the Libraries department in Mancherial town. He is on a mission to revamp the libraries and to add more innovative features to them. Importantly, he is focusing on converting them as dependable sources of learning and achievement.

“BR Ambedkar Study Circle has become a reliable destination for unemployed youth who were struggling to get study material, coaching and reading rooms in the past and were forced to migrate to Karimnagar, Warangal and Hyderabad, spending huge amounts. It has helped 68 candidates to crack examinations for government jobs so far. In the latest instance, 23 candidates secured jobs as police constables,” he said.

The Chairman said that youngsters coming from challenging backgrounds could easily crack government posts if encouraged and better amenities were created. He sought the jobless youth to utilize the facility and to crack employment opportunities. He added that many officers were all praise for the study centre operated by Libraries Corporation, considering proportion of jobs being achieved by candidates.

Praveen said he was leaving no stone unturned to provide quality coaching by collaborating with BC Corporation soon and was also striving hard to face-lift the libraries which were being neglected and reeling under ruined state during United Andhra Pradesh. Works of similar study centres, to be set up set up at Chennur, Bellampalli and Mandamarri towns are being executed at a brisk pace, he informed.

The district head of the Libraries stated that a modern yet eco-friendly library with facility of dormitory would be established in the heart of Mancherial town, costing Rs 8 crore soon. All I want to see some candidates, who throng the Dr BR Ambedkar Study Centre, crack the Civils exam and other similar high-profile placements.

