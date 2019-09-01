LIC celebrates 63rd anniversary in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India celebrated its 63rd anniversary on Sunday. Mini Ipe, zonal manager, South Central Zone, Hyderabad hoisted the LIC corporate flag and extended greetings to all the policyholders, agents and other stake holders of the corporation.

Releasing 63rd anniversary logo on this occasion, she thanked the customers for their confidence reposed in the corporation and sought their continuous support. She gave a call to the employees to continue providing better services to the policyholders.

‘Insurance Week Celebrations’

As part of Insurance Week Celebrations, a week long programs were planned to strengthen the relationship with the policyholders and stakeholders. This year, the LIC has decided to put more emphasis on water conservation awareness campaigns and special activities were being taken by displaying posters with a theme ‘Save Water Save Life’.

To commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Swachh Bharat and Swasth Bharat activities are being taken up in a big way by all offices in the zone. Distribution of saplings, competitions for school children, academic excellence awards to students and other campaigns were also being undertaken by all offices, a press release said.

