LIC holds 59th Divisional Managers’ Conference in Mumbai

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)’s 59th All India Sr. Divisional Managers’ Conference was held in Mumbai from May 20 to 22.

Divisional heads representing 113 divisions and zonal heads from across the country participated in deliberations for finalising strategies on various aspects of marketing, customer servicing, information technology and new initiatives for the current financial year, according to a press release.

LIC has registered a market share of 74.71 per cent in number of policies and 66.24 per cent in First Year Premium Income for the year 2018-19 and achieved the highest ever First Year Premium Income of Rs 1,42,191.69 crore, the release said. The top achievers of 2018-19 were felicitated during the conference.

Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO IDBI Bank took part in the conference and shared his vision on the bank’s association with LIC of India and the synergies that can happen between LIC offices and IDBI Bank outlets, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.