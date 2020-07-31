LIC sees 25 per cent growth in new business

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) said its new business performance for the year ended March has shown a growth of 25.17 per cent in its first year premium to Rs 1.77 lakh crore.

The pension and group superannuation business too collected Rs 1.26 lakh crore as new business premium as against Rs 90,848.86 crore in the previous year showing a growth of 39.46 per cent.

The Corporation as of March end collected Rs 3.70 lakh crore of total premium income as compared to Rs 3.37 lakh crore collected during the corresponding period last year, showing a growth of 12.4 per cent.

Total policy payout amounted to Rs 2.54 lakh crore as against Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the corresponding period. The gross total income grew to Rs 6.15 lakh crore from Rs 5.6 lakh crore last year, growing at 9.83 per cent. The total assets stood at Rs 31.9 lakh crore (31.1 lakh crore last year).

LIC has settled Covid death claims of 561 policies amounting to Rs 26.74 crore, a release said.