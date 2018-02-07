Documentary on Telangana film icon Paidi Jairaj released

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: A 60-minute documentary ‘The Invincible Hero’ depicting the journey of Telangana film icon Paidi Jairaj in Indian cinema was released here on Wednesday.

The documentary by Ponnam Ravichandra narrates how Jairaj began his career in cinema and his struggles before becoming the pioneer of India cinema and his career spanning nearly seven decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Burra Venkatesam, Tourism Secretary said “Paidi Jairaj who ruled Indian cinema is a symbol of pride for our State. Jairaj went to a place where he did not knew the language and nothing stopped him from reaching great heights”.

Film writer, Vijayendra Prasad said a documentary demands lot of efforts and to make it on a person like Paidi Jairaj itself was a big task. Telangana should be thankful to him for taking the cinema to the next level, he added.

“Till now, nothing is documented properly about Jairaj. With the consciousness of historical importance and to pay respect to him, we took up the project of making a documentary film to visually record the quality of his acting, said Ponnam Ravichandra.

Radhika from direction department said it took six months for making it. As part of the documentary, the team has researched 10 years of FilmIndia magazine and Encyclopedia of India Cinema.