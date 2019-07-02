Life energy sans sleep equals car without fuel

By | Published: 8:09 pm

There is a general misconception and ignorance surrounding the word ‘Energy’. To many, it means fuel from where it sources itself. This is partly true and majorly untrue. In nutritional sciences, the word ‘fuel and energy’ are synonymously used.

Let us take an example to explain this phenomenon. Many who have experienced party meals and or a holiday meal feel lethargic instead of energetic. This happens in spite of the holiday leisure meal being laden with high calories.

Have you ever wondered why? It’s because energy is measured in calories in nutritional sciences and is produced by the foods we consume. If this is true, then, high-caloried foods or stimulants and beverages like tea and coffee should energise us; but the contrary is true, with one exception — tea and coffee give us an instant surge but at the cost of the body’s reserves.

‘Energy’ is also defined as a low-voltage electrical current produced by the brain and transmitted through the nervous system — this is also known as ‘prana’ (as it is known in yogic sciences) or ‘life energy’ or ‘vital energy’. This energy is used more rapidly during the waking hours and is produced during the sleep. Since the demand is more than the supply, we often feel the scarcity and require sleep again, to wake up rejuvenated and full of energy.

Food, primarily consumed for nutrition and pleasure, is referred to as fuel. During the process of digestion, which is a very complicated process, our bodies burn food with the help of the nervous energy to release the potential energy in food.

To make things simpler, let us take any automobile — it uses energy from its battery, and fuel from its gas tank to accelerate. One without the other is absolutely of no use but, in combination, help in locomotion.

This vital nerve energy or ‘prana’ has not been deciphered by modern science, though it is a known fact that without sleep it is impossible to stay focused, sharp and keen. Sleeplessness has also resulted in many a death indirectly.

Misunderstanding or overlooking the importance of sleep and its necessity is common. People usually think food itself is enough for their growth and recovery, but it’s not the case. The entire system of the human body is a slave to the nervous system which functions efficiently only when rested well. Breakdown of the entire system is inevitable with the malfunctioning of the nervous system of which the primary reason is lack of sleep, very much like an automobile without a battery!