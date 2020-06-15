Life imprisonment for one in minor’s rape-murder, two get jail terms

By | Published: 2:08 pm 2:17 pm

Ranchi: A Jamshedpur district court on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment one of the three persons convicted for a three-year-old girl’s gang rape and murder, and handed out 10- and 7-year jail terms to the two others.

The three had abducted the girl from Tatanagar railway station and decapitated her after a gang rape on July 25, 2019.

Additional District Judge Subhash directed main accused Rinku Sao to pay fine of Rs 90,000. Monu Mandal and Kailash Kumar were awarded ten and seven years in jail and fined Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Of the 30 witnesses listed by police in the case, 20 turned up to depose before the court. The accused were convicted on June 11 whereas the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Monday.