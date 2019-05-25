Life marred by unfortunate circumstances

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Compromise is a film made by dentist-turned-filmmaker Rahul Nath set somewhere abroad and follows three siblings struggling with life and each hiding a sordid secret of their own. The film opens with Rahul Nath as Karthik, one of the three siblings dealing with leakage in his apartment when the doorbell rings. One of his older friends has brought home his troublesome younger brother Ameet who was arrested for a suspected murder. The air is awkward between them which only increases when their sister Shalini comes home from work.

The story tumbles out in bits and pieces and it is revealed that the three siblings lost their mother to suicide and their father has abandoned them. Making matters worse is the societal ridicule they face due to their unfortunate situation. With debts piling up, Karthik and Shalini work long hours to stay afloat, while Ameet remains engulfed in his drug-addled state.

Unknown to Karthik, Shalini works as a sex worker to support the family. Karthik is struggling to make ends meet as a waiter, while dealing with challenges at work. Each sibling is unaware of the secret the other harbours. Shalini resents the double standard of the Indian women who look down at her due to her job. Her discomfort is exacerbated when she bumps into an old friend who has married an Indian girl. Shalini is surprised to learn that he agreed to the marriage, despite the spark between them. The three siblings in their own disparate ways are unhappy with their life, yet stay together in the name of family. One night when Karthik returns home late from work, he finds a gun in Ameet’s room confirming his brother’s guilt. Shattered, he comes out when he hears his sister shout at a speeding car and the secrets all come tumbling out. The acting by the three leads is good, although the side characters are hammy. For a one time watch, it is just okay.

Film: Compromise

Cast: Rahul Nath, Priteesh Shah, Laila Alizada and Baldeep Singh

Director: Rahul Nath

Duration: 31 mins 56 seconds

