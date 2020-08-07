Life must go on — Telangana motto

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet, in approving the design and construction of a new state-of-the-art integrated Secretariat complex, has sent a clear message that the government intends to carry on with its work despite the pandemic threat.

Audacious as it may sound, and much to the chagrin of the opposition, the State government has made it clear that no work can be looked upon as irrelevant even during the time of pandemic, and even if it is not to the liking of some sections of society.

While these are decisions that are bound to have a far-reaching impact on the growth trajectory of the State, it is also pertinent to look back and see the well-laid out foundations in other sectors that helped the government reach this stage, something that lends a perspective to the State government’s line of thinking and action on the ground, particularly in the past crisis-ridden six months.

Telangana accounted for a mind-boggling 67 per cent of the nationwide paddy procurement by the Food Corporation of India. This alone speaks volumes of the rapid strides that Telangana, a barren region not so long ago, has made in the field of agriculture. The State government has successfully implemented its market-driven regulated farming policy this Vaanakalam season, with farmers readily accepting the logic of cultivating crops that command a good price in the market instead of going in for the traditional paddy cultivation.

Telangana’s success story in the irrigation sector has been the crowning glory of the TRS administration. Most irrigation projects — major, medium and small — in

both Krishna and Godavari basins are already brimming with water, and we have not even hit the peak of the monsoon season. Village tanks are being fed with water from these reservoirs, so much so that even tail-end areas are now preparing for at least two crops a year.

On other fronts too, the government has made its moves. Taking advantage of the lockdown period, it took up the task of improving road infrastructure on a significant scale. There has been a substantial scaling up of health infrastructure across the State, particularly in PHCs and district hospitals besides making the 1,000-bed Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) operational. District administrations have been given a free hand to recruit medical staff on a temporary basis to tackle the pandemic.

As Chandrashekhar Rao has often said, one has to learn to live with coronavirus. The pandemic is not about to leave anytime soon, but life must go on, and Telangana has shown the way, yet again!

