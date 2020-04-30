Life-saving drugs to be delivered at doorstep in Telangana

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: To ensure enough supply of medicines for hypertension and diabetes, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has directed field-level staff in the State to immediately release drugs sufficient for a month at the doorsteps of patients under the NPCDCS initiative.

Persons with diabetes and hypertension fall under the high-risk category of Covid-19 and due to the lockdown, such patients, especially those covered under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), are struggling to get access to life-saving medicines.

There are 10.3 lakh hypertension and 5.7 lakh diabetes patients in Telangana who were identified as beneficiaries and are receiving the treatment under the scheme. “Since such patients fall under the high-risk category for the coronavirus, they have to remain under home isolation. Local ANMs and ASHA workers should dispense the drugs at their doorsteps as per the prescription for 30 days,” said an order from Santi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Telangana.

Frontline health workers would also test blood pressure and blood sugar during their visit to patients’ home. They would also make patients aware of the merits of regular hand wash with soap and water and reduction in physical contact with other people. The Medical Officer at the Primary Health Centre has to ensure availability of medicines, including one-month buffer stock at the PHC and also at the Sub-Centre, the order said.

The State government also directed the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) to build a buffer stock of three months of anti-hypertensive and anti-diabetes drugs in the districts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .