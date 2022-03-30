Life tax exemption for vehicles run by PwDs with left leg disability: Puvvada

Khammam: The State government has extended life tax exemption to physically challenged persons with left leg disability, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He said the Transport Department has given life tax exemption to all motor vehicles with automatic transmission (non-transport vehicles) driven by PwDs with left leg disability at the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

A GO MS 12 was released on Tuesday, Ajay Kumar told Telangana Today on Wednesday, adding that the government was happy to help persons with disabilities (PwDs) to move forward with confidence. The government gives special recognition to disabled persons and provides them hearing aids, tricycles, wheelchairs and other equipment free of cost.

Telangana was the only State that was providing a higher amount of pensions to the disabled than anywhere else in the country. Chandrashekhar Rao increased the PwD pension to Rs 3,016 from Rs 500 per month given in the past, the minister said. Opportunities were being provided to them to form groups to obtain loans from DRDA to run grocery shops, tea stalls and other activities to live on their own, Ajay Kumar explained. There was a job quota for the disabled to join government jobs.

A large number of jobs have been announced by the Chief Minister by raising the age limit by 10 years. Special concessions have also been provided in buses and the government was giving an incentive of Rs 1 lakh when a normal marries a PwD. Ajay Kumar recalled that recently the mess charges of PwD students have also been increased. Chandrashekhar Rao, a great humanitarian, who responds positively to the problems of the people, would take up programmes to offer more benefits to the physically challenged persons.

