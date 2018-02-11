Lifeline for motorists

By | Published: 12:25 am 6:49 pm

Have you ever seen a traffic cop who stops a vehicle to donate some petrol and not to write any challan? Well, you will find one at Begumpet. A resident of Yousufguda Merajuddin Hydri working in the Department of Traffic since 34 years carries minimum three bottles of petrol everyday on his grey activa to ensure no one runs out of fuel while going about their day.

Merajuddin started his mission in July, 2015 after seeing a lady on the road pushing her vehicle in the hot sun with her children. “The lady ran out of petrol on the roads of Ameerpet and had to push her vehicle till the fuel station. I got very upset as no one was helping her. I decided to help her with some petrol. Later I thought about others who face a similar situation. Since then, I started keeping 200 ml of petrol bottles in my vehicle with which one can easily travel for 5 kms,” says the 57-year-old.

Native of Narayankhed, Merajuddin also writes down details of people he helps. In two years, he has donated petrol to about 1400 people. Inspired by him, many have started donating petrol on the roads. Merajuddin cites Katnam Gangadhar Tilak, the retired railway employee as his inspiration.

“When a pensioner can do something for people, then why can’t I being a job holder? It was also the same time when our chief minister KCR increased the payscale in our department. That also motivated me and I started donating petrol,” says Merajuddin whose son also carries petrol along with him and helps those in need.

Merajuddin does not worry about his retirement; instead he says he has done enough of service and now it’s time for the youngsters to prove their skills. He would like to continue donating petrol even after retirement. “I feel restless if I don’t find at least a single person in a day to donate petrol. I don’t want even a single day to go without donating petrol.” Irrespective of who the person is, he helps the person without question. “I can easily find out if they are lying. Even if they’re lying, I wouldn’t mind giving them petrol since they might be in need of money,” says the cop who doesn’t accept any kind of contributions or money to buy the petrol.

“Though petrol bunks have unlimited fuel, it is very commercial. I feel I am lucky to get people’s blessings,” says Merajuddin who also takes responsibility of initiating new changes. He gives plans to clear the traffic and takes initiative in new constructions and finding alternative routes for busy areas. He also added boards, cement blocks and indicators to make sure commuters don’t hit the divider. Such is his dedication that he doesn’t wait for the government to send money; he does it instantly for road safety. Not one for handing out challans, he prefers to explain the consequences of breaking rules to offenders.