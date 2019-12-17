Lifeline for vintage beauties

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Ever wondered how would it feel to cruise in your 2019 model car alongside a vintage Buick, marveling at the machine that once ruled American automobile dreams, or stopping at the traffic signal and gawking at a gleaming Packard?

Getting an eyeful of a vintage car has been a rare possibility, except during those rare and occasional vintage car expos. But now, things are about to change.

In the wake of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways releasing a draft notification to allow cars older than 50 years for registration at a cost of Rs 20,000 and providing validity up to 10 years, owners of vintage cars can officially and legally drive their cars on the streets during special events and vintage car rallies.

According to city-based businessman Ashwin Yerabati, who owns over 30 vintage cars, the ministry’s move will give much needed identity to vintage automobiles. “Though vintage cars cannot be used for daily commute, we can now legally take them for occasions and rallies and make them the centre of attraction,” he said.

His possession includes an Oldsmobile, Buick, Packard, Austin and Opel Kadett cars, which were all bought during the 1930s and 50s.

“I also own a Daimler, which is the only one in India. I bought it 20 years ago, before which it was used by the Lucknow Maharaj in 1934,” he added.

While many vintage vehicles remain showpieces at business establishments, only a few owners take them out on the streets and display them during exhibitions. The craze for vintage cars is such that people throng to take selfies with them and post them on social media.

Though many car lovers dream of owning a vintage car, luck has so far been favoured only a privileged few, given the cost of maintenance of these vintage beauties. Their size and weight apart, most of these cars are known to be fuel guzzlers, many of them offering a maximum mileage of a mere 5 km per litre.

Vintage car owners say it is not so easy to take up repairs and maintenance works as finding spare parts and mechanics is a laborious task. Most of the owners give orders for spare parts from abroad and get it done by mechanics who have been on the field here for around 30-40 years.

65-year-old Rajesh Kendry, a vintage car collector from Begumpet, said that he was on cloud nine when heard about the government’s initiative to permit vintage cars on the roads.

“Most vintage cars are confined to being just showpieces. That should hopefully change now,” he said. Kendry has collection of Triumph Mayflower, a Sunbeam Talbot and a Morris in his garage.

“I imported the 1956 Mayflower from England. I maintain these cars at regular intervals by filling oil and servicing,” he added.

