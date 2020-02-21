Lifelong learning crucial: Raghav Gupta

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: In a world driven by technology and knowledge economy, it is crucial that one adopt lifelong learning and continuously seek avenues to keep pace with the changing nature of jobs and skills, said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera.

He said that higher education is grappling with an acute demand-supply mismatch and universities are facing the challenge of limited capacity for their on-campus programmes.

“Through our recently launched offering Coursera for Campus, we are helping universities across the world to create university of the future by providing students with the in demand skills. Through this platform, universities can now gain access to more than 3,900 high-quality courses,” Gupta added.

