Lifer for three in Abhay murder case

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: A local court here on Thursday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in connection with the kidnap and murder of a 16-year-old boy, Abhay Modhani, in the Shahinayathgunj police station limits in March 2016.

The trio – Sheshu Kumar alias Sai, a resident of Hindi Nagar and native of East Godavari along with P. Ravi and N. Mohan, both residents of Goshamahal and natives of Srikakulam district, were arrested on March 20 in 2016.

Since then the trio have been detained at Chanchalguda prison under the provisions of Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggrs, Dacoits, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Land Grabbers Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) A. Venkateshwar Rao, under whose jurisdiction the Shahinayathgunj police station comes, said technical evidence like surveillance camera footage, call data details and eye-witness versions contributed in getting punishment to the trio.

“We collected footage from the place where Abhay was kidnapped to the Alpha hotel in Secunderabad where his body was dumped in a cardboard box before they fled. We also submitted call data details of the trio to the court,” Rao explained.

Abhay, who left his home for purchasing snacks from Mahalaxmi tiffin centre in Aghapura, went missing on March 16, 2016. Based on a complaint lodged by his father Raj Kumar Modhani, the police booked a case and took up investigation, during which it was revealed that the trio conspired to kidnap Abhay to get money for acting in a film. As per their plan, Sheshu Kumar asked the boy to drop him at his room when the latter was going to Mahalaxmi tiffin centre on a two-wheeler.

Sheshu Kumar took the boy to his room and offered a soft drink. While Abhay was having the drink, Sheshu Kumar caught hold of his hands and said he kidnapped him for money. Abhay requested him to release him so that he would speak to his aunt and urge her to arrange money.

The trio later covered the boy’s mouth with a plaster and tied his hands and legs as well. In the process of covering Abhay’s mouth with a plaster, they covered his nose with the same plaster. After 20 minutes, the boy died on the spot due to suffocation. They stuffed the body into a cardboard box and dumped it near Alpha hotel in Secunderabad before escaping in a train.