Life’s memories in a frame

Telangana is always open to new concepts things, and one can always trust youngsters to come up with unique ideas. That’s how Mayabazar, a one of- a-kind place meant for photoshoots came about.

Here, you can do fashion photography, pre-wedding shoots, baby shoots and maternity shoots. They also offer exquisitely crafted indoor and outdoor sets with access to numerous properties for all those who wish to capture magic in a frame.

Sruthi Vetukuri and Anusha Reddy started Mayabazar, as a step into the creative world. “My friend and I always wanted to start something related to creativity. We did a lot of homework, in fact we faced problem for the photo-shoot we wanted.

A lot of people don’t feel comfortable about posing in the studio. Now things have changed, everything has become modern. We designed twelve themed sets,” says Sruthi Vetukuri. The location which they provide are exquisitely crafted with backgrounds designed for all those who wish to capture beautiful memories of their life through these photo frames.

In this day and age, among the fast-moving bustle of city life, to find a peaceful and beautiful ambience for capturing your precious moments before your big day, or to get a fashion shoot done in quiet comfort has truly become a hassle.

“All our sets are designed and built keeping in mind – the time, privacy and peace that are important to make you feel truly safe, free and comfortable. Mayabazar is a three-acre green land with fascinating locations and backgrounds, varying from grandiose palaces to aesthetic colorful walls, all of which exude beauty and inspire awe,” says Sruthi.

