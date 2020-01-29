Lifestyle changes trigger infertility: Experts

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Specialists in reproductive medicine from Hyderabad on Wednesday observed that infertility has become an epidemic among young Indians. More and more young couples are seeking treatment for infertility, which is a medical condition affecting nearly 10 per cent to 15 per cent of married couples in India, they said.

On the occasion of a mass baby shower of 40 couples, organised by Oasis Fertility for Reproductive Medicine in Hyderabad, reproductive experts said India has nearly 27.5 million infertile couples out of which only 1 per cent come forward for treatment.

“Lifestyle changes have gone from bad to worse, which include increase in marrying age, increase in number of working women who delay pregnancy, rising alcohol and tobacco consumption, sedentary lifestyle coupled with fast food consumption, and disturbing levels of obesity. More educated women are more likely to postpone marriages and childbirth,” said Dr Radhika Potluri, Clinical Head and Fertility Specialist.

It is estimated that while female factor accounts for 40 per cent to 50 per cent of infertility among couples, infertility attributable to male factors is on the rise and constitutes 35 per cent to 40 per cent, the doctors said.

