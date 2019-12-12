Lifetime Achievement Award for Ampashayya Naveen

By | Published: 1:28 am

Hyderabad: Eminent Telugu writer Ampashayya Naveen was presented the Keerthi Shikara Lifetime Achievement Award-2019 by the Bhoopathi Chandra Memorial Trust (BCMT), here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the award presentation, TSPSC Chairman, Ghanta Chakrapani described Ampashayya Naveen as an author who through his writings sowed the seeds of awareness in Telangana. He also appreciated the BCMT members for introducing the awards when Telangana literature needed the most.

Filmmaker, B Narsinga Rao praised the works of Ampashayya Naveen and said he himself was influenced by them from an early age. BCMT chairman, Manikonda Laxmi Kantha Rao, noted folklorist Prof RVS Sundaram, artist Ale Laxman and Prof C Mrunalini and Manikonda Vedkumar were also present in the event.

