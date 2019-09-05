Lifetime license to LPG dealers, petrol bunks in Telangana

By | Published: 8:39 pm 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: State government on Thursday exempted LPG, kerosene dealers and petrol bunks from annual renewal of their licenses.

As part of Ease of Doing Business (EODB) initiative, the State government took decision for giving ‘One Time License’ to the dealers. It will be valid for life and need no renewal at the end of every year.

The decision will benefit 2553 petrol bunks, 723 LPG dealers and near about 900 Kerosene dealers in State.

LPG, Kerosene Dealers and Petrol dealers till now had to renew their license every year or for every three years. LPG, Kerosene Dealers and petrol dealers association made requests to government to give exemption on this policy and issue One Time License.

As per the orders from government, the Civil Supplies Department examined the option of one Time License and stated that there will be no problem by issuing one time license. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also have his nod for this.

The Centre also concurred with the proposal of Telangana government. Telangana government amended Telangana State Petroleum Products (Licensing and Regulation of Supplies, 2016)

LPG, Kerosene Dealers and Petrol Bunk Associations thanked the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for the exemption of their services from the mandatory annual renewal of license.

