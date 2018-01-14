Lift illegal cases against TTDP leaders: Ramana

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Telugu Desam Party leaders on Saturday urged Governor ESL Narsimhan to take immediate action against illegal arrest of party leaders in the State.

Party leaders led by its president L Ramana met the Governor and submitted a memorandum to him.

Speaking to the media, Ramana said the government was not allowing any one to act or speak against it even after they were floating norms. He said from the past several days, the government was arresting party leaders and keeping them in jails.

The party leaders also asked the Governor to give directions to the government for lifting of all illegal cases booked against the leaders and MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga. They also complained that even when the party leaders trying to make a demonstration in a democratic way, the police made preventive arrests of TDP leaders.