Lifting lockdown depends on citizen’s discipline: GHMC Mayor

By | Published: 10:24 pm 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with Chairman Civil Supplies Corporation M Srinivas Reddy, visited different gated communities in Hafeezpet and Chandanagar areas and appealed to the residents to stay at indoors and cooperate with officials.

During the interactions with the locals at Aditya Sunshine, Meenakshi Sky Lounge gated communities in Chandanagar, the residents told the Mayor that they were strictly following guidelines and not allowing outsiders to step into their apartments.

Aditya Sunshine residents said visitors were being checked with infrared thermometer at the entrance and sanitising each and every vehicle. Further they opined the lockdown should continue for few more days as the positive cases were increasing even during the lockdown period.

Meenakshi Sky Lounge residents informed the Mayor that a few residents, who had returned from abroad, had successfully completed the quarantine period and all were staying at home and safe.

Rammohan said the govenrment would decide on lockdown depending on the citizens’ discipline and following the guidelines to contain the spread of virus, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .