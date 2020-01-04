Light rains bring down mercury level in Telangana

By | Published: 12:16 am

Karimnagar: Light to moderate rainfall was recorded across the State with mercury level

taking a dip and cloudy weather prevailing in different parts. The erstwhile Adilabad district recorded drizzling in several parts which were reeling under cold wave conditions since early this morning. Similarly, cloudy weather coupled with thick fog disrupted vehicular movement on different routes.

Sources said that the district registered an average rainfall by 1.9 mm on Friday morning. Utnoor, Kerameri, Jainoor, Asifabad, Tiryani, Bejjur, Dahegaon, Nennal and Mandamarri mandals saw 2 mm to 10 mm rainfall. Many other parts experienced light rainfall for brief period. Meanwhile, thick fog enveloped many areas till 10 am, resulting in poor visibility due to which motorists struggled to move on Hyderabad-Nagpur highway 44 and other national and State road networks in the district.

People were forced to remain indoors in the wake of chilly weather conditions. In view of the cold wave conditions, timings of schools were revised in both Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. The schools are to be opened from 10 am instead of the usual 9 am. An order to this effect was issued on Thursday.

In Nizamabad district, slightly to moderate rainfall was recorded in various parts. The district recorded 15.4 mm average rainfall while the other centre recordings were- Rudruru 45.4 mm, Kota giri 38.5, Varni 37.1, Bheemgal29.4, Nizamabad South 25.2, Nizamabad North and Dichpalli 23.4 mm. In Kamareddy district, 11.1mm average rainfall was recorded. In other areas, the rainfall recorded was Gandesti 37.6mm, Tadwaui 26.8, Banswada23.3, Kukkalu 21.1 mm. Due to these rains turmeric and soybean farmers faced problems in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. In some areas turmeric crop was damaged due to rain water.

Several mandals in Nalgonda witnessed moderate to heavy rain on Friday afternoon. Cloudy atmosphere and thick fog reduced visibility in the morning across the district. Heavy rain was reported in Nalgonda and Miryalaguda town for more than half an hour on the district. Kethepally, Kattangur, Kanagal, Tripuraram, Damaracharla, Haliya, Shaligiwraram and Chinthapally mandals have witnessed moderate rain.

The traffic flow was slow down in the roads in the district due to poor visibility in morning hours, but no traffic jam was reported on NH 65 and other State highways.

Meanwhile, light rains were recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar district. While drizzling was recorded in Jagitial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts, very light rain was recorded in Karimnagar district. Some parts of Mallapur, Ibrahimpatnam, Metpalli, Korutla, and Mallial mandals of Jagitial district were received light rain. Drizzles recorded in Mallapur, Raikal, Medipalli, Kathalapur, and Beerpur mandals.

Rajanna-Sircilla, Rudrangi, Chandurthi, Vemulawada, Boinpalli, Sircilla, Yellareddypeta, Gambhiraopeta, Thangallapalli, Veernapalli and Konaraopet mandals were received light rain. Very light rainfall was recorded in Karimnagar rural and urban, Choppadandi, and Ganneruvaram mandals of Karimangar district. Some areas in Sultanabad mandal were recorded very light rain.

Dark clouds have been prevailing over the skies across Palamuru region since Friday morning, as several parts of Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar and Wanaparthy districts gave been receiving light to moderate rainfall since the morning. The highest recorded rainfall was at Addakal mandal in Mahabubnagar (19.3 mm) and Narva mandal in Narayanpet (16.8 mm) by 10 am on Friday.

Parts of Moosapet, Koilkonda and Bhootpur mandals in Mahabubnagar district, Ghanpur mandal in Wanaparthy district, Bijinapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district received light rainfall.

There were slight drizzles in many parts of the region, including Jogulamba Gadwal district, where Ghattu mandal received very light rainfall of 2.3 mm. In parts of Amrabad and Padara mandals of Nagarkurnool district, drizzles have been recorded on Thursday, as well as on Friday.

According to the weather predictions of Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), over the next 24 hours, rainfall situation may just be concentrated around the Nallamala area of Nagarkurnool district, which could weaken in the next 72 hours.

The weather in erstwhile Khammam remained partially cloudy on Friday. The district headquarters of Khammam and Kothagudem witnessed cloudy sky during the day. In Kothagudem cool breeze and cloudy weather have brought down the day time temperatures.

In Sangareddy, all parts remained overcast since Friday morning. The erstwhile Medak district has witnessed drizzles in isolated places. The temperatures have come down relatively as the sun did not show up at most of the places until 11 am. Sangareddy, Patancheru and other places have witnessed drizzles during the morning hours.

