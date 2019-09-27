Light showers in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Karimnagar: Moderate to light rain was recorded in a few areas in erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday.

Though there was no rain during the day, drizzling began in the evening. The highest of 20.0 mm rainfall was recorded in Edulagattapalli of Manakondur mandal, while Karimnagar town received 16.5 mm. Asifnagar of Kothapalli mandal received 8.8 mm rain, Nerella in Thangallapalli mandal got 4.8 mm, followed by Renikunta of Thimmapur (3.5 mm), Gattududdenapalli of Manakondur (3 mm) and Srirampur of Peddapalli (2.5 mm).

Normal life hit in Khammam

Khammam/Kothagudem: The district headquarters of Khammam and other mandals in the district witnessed heavy downpour on Friday.

The rainfall caused inundation in three towns and many low lying areas in Khammam city, and disrupted normal life. Similarly Kothagudem district headquarters also received moderate rainfall during morning hours and the weather remained cloudy.

Dammapet, Madhira, Paloncha, Palair, Laxmideivpalli and others mandals also witnessed rainfall. At Dammapet the roads were covered with thick sheets of water affecting vehicular traffic.

During the past 24 hours Kothagudem district received average rainfall of 3.9 mm while Khammam district received average rainfall of 10.9 mm. Khammam Rural and Khammam Urban mandals received 50.4 mm and 33 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

At Bhadrachalam, the water level of river Godavari increased due to heavy rains in its upper catchment. The water level reached 25 ft at 6 am on Friday.

More rain in store for Palamuru region

Mahabubnagar: Several parts of Palamuru region, including Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts, witnessed light to heavy rainfall since Thursday. Some parts of Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts received between 2.5 mm and 15.6 mm rainfall at night.

According to the weather forecast, moderate rainfall in parts of Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts, between 2.5 mm and 15.6 mm, is likely. For the next 48 hours, moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy. Forecast for the next 72 hours, however, predicts heavy rain in various parts of Nagarkurnool district, especially in areas that are part of the Nallamala forests. For the past 10 days, heavy rains lashed the core forest area of Nallamala inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter