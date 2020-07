Light to moderate rain in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:24 pm

Karimnagar: Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The highest rainfall of 59.0 mm was reported in Thanugula, Jammikunta mandal of Karimngar district. While Veenavanka received 49.0 mm, 46.3 mm rain was recorded in Malliala (Ellandakunta mandal), 41.3 mm in Edulagattepalli (Manakondur) and 32.5 mm in Veldi of Manakondur mandal.

In Peddapalli, 42.3 mm rainfall was reported in Kunaram of Srirampur mandal followed by Kamanpur 40.0, Aadavisomanpalli and Manthani 36.0, Ramagundam 35.5, Mutharam 35.0, Maredupalli (Palakurthi) 33.0 and Srirampur 30.0 mm.

While 4.8 mm drizzling was recorded in Godhuru, Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Jagitial district, Medipalli received 38.8 mm followed by Ailapur 32.3 and Korutla 22.8 mm.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .