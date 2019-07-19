Lightening kills woman in Gajwel

By | Published: 12:13 am

Siddipet: A woman farmer was killed by a lightning strike at Kolgur village of Gajwel Mandal on Friday. The deceased, Revathi (27), wife of Ganesh, was working at her farm at the time of the incident. She rushed to a nearby tree to protect herself from rain as it started to drizzle. The lighting struck her leading to her instant death. A case was registered.

