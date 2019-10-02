Lightning Bolt, Actually shine in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: Lightning Bolt, Actually and Mr Baahubali impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Ashwa yudh Vijeta (N Rawal) & Mystery (RB) 1-1, 600/44, pair handy.

Shaquille (Kiran Naidu) 59, 600/43, note. Minnelli (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Surseine (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Elysian (Ritesh) 1-4, 600/47, moved freely. Curcumin (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy.

1000m:

Mr Baahubali (Jagdale) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42, can upset.

Promiseofhappiness (App) & Palsy Walsy (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, pair finished level. Lightning Bolt (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43, impressed. N R I Symbol (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good. Wave Rider (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased.

1200m:

Ace Ace Ace (App) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well.

Actually (P Ajeeth K) 1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/58, 600/44, caught the eye.

Augenstern (Ritesh) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, not extended.

1400m:

Rose Petal (RB) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/49, moved easy. Rutilant (RB) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-19, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved freely.

