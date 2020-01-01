Lightning Bolt, Consigliori please in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:06 am 5:36 pm

Hyderabad: Lightning Bolt and Consigliori caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

2y-(Green Coast/La Reine) (Rafique Sk) & 2y-(Tenth Star/Speed Angel) (App) 46, former moved well.

800m:

Ekam (RB) & True Hero (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved together. Red Snaper (Ajit Singh) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Lombardy (A Joshi) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Et Voici (Trainer) 1-2, 600/48, handy. Grand Finale (Rafique Sk) 1-2, 600/46.5, handy. Tough Lady (Jagdale) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Alexandertnegreat (A Joishi) 59, 600/44, good. Royal Dancer (RB) 1-0, 600/44, not extended.

1000m:

Lightning Fin (Rafique Sk) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Brush The Sky (P Ajeeth K) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/46, moved easy. The Great Gatsby (Gopal Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Capriconia (Aneel) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. 2y-(Green Coast/Opulence) (App) & Green Truf (Rafique Sk) 1-16, 800/58, 600/45, moved together. Castle Rock (App) & My Dream (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former coming up. Classy Dame (B Dileep) & Royal Treat (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair worked well. Time Is Good (Rohit Kumar) & Tough And Go (App) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, pair finished level. Royal Pal (Nakhat Singh) & Sweet Melody (B Dileep) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair impressed.

1200m:

Vijays Singham (Gopal Singh) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, maintains form.

1600m:

Destined Dynamite (Trainer) 2-4, 1400/1-47, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 00/45, not extended.

Winter Outer Race Grass

800m:

2y-(Oiseau de Feu/Straightforward) (App) & Whiskery (Rafique Sk) 58, 600/41, pair handy.

1000m:

2y-(David Livingston/Musk Rose) (Kuldeep Singh) & Felix (Rohit Kumar) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40, pair worked well. Phenomenal Cruise (N Rawal) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40, well in hand.

1200m:

2y-(Total Gallery/LakeFairy) (App) & Rare (Rafique Sk) 1-26, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41, former finished 2L in front. Appenzelle (Deepak Singh) & Kapell Bruke (Rafique Sk) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, former shaped well. Pontius Pilate (G Naresh) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/37, pleased. Astronaut (P Ajeeth K) & Durango (App) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/51, 600/38, former shaped well. Explosive (Trainer), Detonator (RB) & Lady Of War (App) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/40, neck & 3L separated them. Akashima (K Mukesh) & Evon Von Brando (App) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38, former to note. Sputnic (Deepak Singh) & Cover Girl (Rafique Sk) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, pair not extended and finished level.

1400m:

Bayrd (Rafique Sk) 1-33, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40, maintains form.

1600m:

Consigliori (P Ajeeth K), Ruletheworld (App) & Francis Bacon (K Mukesh) 1-40, 1400/1-27, 1200/1-15, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38, Consigliori caught the eye. Lightning Bolt (Aneel) & Highly Acclaimed (P Ajeeth K) 1-39, 1400/1-25, 1200/1-14, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/36, former impressed, later joined at 1000 metres.

