Lightning Bolt fancied for Chennai feature

Chennai: The LVR Deshmukh-trained Lightning Bolt looks set to strike in the South India Derby Stakes (Grade I) 2400 metres a terms for horses 4 years old only, the highlight of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Divina 1, Star Caviar 2, Victory Walk 3

2. Choir 1, Henrietta 2, Arazinger 3

3. Dominant 1, Trending Princess 2, Queen Justitia 3

4. Otus 1, Shreya’s Pet 2, Star Glitter 3

5. Smashing Approach 1, Priceless Ruler 2, Emissary 3

6. Prevalent Force 1, Mauritania 2, Cavallo Veloce 3

7. Lightning Bolt 1, Impavid 2, Southern Ruler 3

8. Cher Amie 1, Rutbedaar 2, Excellent Phoenix 3

9. Tencendur 1, Atacama 2, Azzaro 3

Day’s Best: Divina.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

