Lightning claims two in Mancherial

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Mancherial: In a tragic incident, two farmers died after lightning struck them when they were working in agriculture fields at Kulluru in Kotapalli mandal on Friday night. The incident came to light on Saturday.

Kotapalli police said that the deceased were Kote Pedda Sammaiah (47) and Saidala Pedda Lingaiah (50), residents of Kolluru village.

Sammaiah and Lingaiah were killed due to the lightning which struck a tree under which they were standing to cover from downpour.

As the duo did not return home till late night, their families searched the surroundings but could not find as it was dark. They spotted the bodies of the duo in the field next morning.

Following the death of two farmers, a pale of gloom descended over the village which was celebrating Polala, a festival of thanks-giving to farm animals on Friday and Saturday. Fellow farmers and residents made a beeline to take a glimpse of the bodies. Family members of the ryots were devastated to lose their breadwinners.

Two cases were registered under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Criminal Procedure Code. Police said they are investigating the case.

