Lightning claims woman’s life in Asifabad

Published: 9:23 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 45-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning when she was helping her husband in farming activities on the outskirts of Ameenguda in Rebbena mandal on Tuesday.

Sources said that the deceased was Mogili Savitri, wife of Gangaiah and native of Ameenguda hamlet.

Savitri died on the spot after receiving serious burns due to lightning when she was sprinkling fertilizer along with her husband in their agriculture field. Rebbena mandal registered showers coupled with storms and thunderbolts. Based on a complaint from Gangaiah, a case was registered.

Meanwhile, six sheep were killed when lightning struck them in forests near Agarguda village in Penchikalpet mandal.

