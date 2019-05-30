Lightning kills 2 in Khammam

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Khammam/Kothagudem: Two persons died after being struck by lightning at different places in Khammam. Peddapaka Janardhan (35), a NREGS labourer died at Bhairavunipalli of Nelakondapalli mandal while Penugonda Ramesh (24) died at Chennur village of Kallur mandal.

A fisherman Bandi Bagyaraju (55) who went for fishing in Wyra reservoir drowned there. It was said a small country made canoe in which he was sailing overturned and sunk in the reservoir due to heavy winds resulting in his death.

