Lightning kills 3 in Telangana

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Lightning claimed at least three lives, including a six-year-old girl in separate incidents, in Telangana since Friday night. Widespread rains occurred across the State even as some places witnessed a downpour resulting in uprooting of trees, disrupting vehicular movement and damaging crops.

In Mulugu district, M Shanti (6) was killed on Saturday when lightning struck her house. Her brother Siddu (3) was injured and is reportedly stable. Their parents, M Suresh and Lakshmi, were away in the fields when the incident occurred.

In another incident, two farmers — K Pedda Sammaiah (47) and S Pedda Lingaiah (50) — residents of Kolluru in Adilabad district, died when lightning struck them on Friday night while they were taking shelter under a tree to escape the heavy rain.

Rain occurred in several parts of the State under the influence of multiple systems persisting over the neighbouring States. Besides the upper air cyclonic circulation over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and the neighbourhood, a low pressure area is likely to develop over north and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours and is likely to become more marked thereafter. Another upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh.

As a result, intermittent rains are likely to occur at several places across the State. While heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jagitial, Peddapally, Rajanna-Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Khammam, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda and Suryapet over the next three days.

The Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana over the last 48 hours. Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Peddapalle and Sangareddy districts of the State, while light to moderate rain occurred at most places over Telangana. Sultanabad in Peddapalle district received the highest rainfall of 8 cm over the last 24 hours, followed by Jogipet in Sangareddy district with a rainfall of 7 cm. Rain also occurred in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Hyderabad.

