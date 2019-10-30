Lightning kills farmer in Mulugu

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Mulugu: Lightning claimed the life of a farmer at Keshavapur village in Venkatapur mandal in the district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Gandra Devender Rao (43).

He was working in the paddy fields when the lighting struck killing him on the spot. He is survived by wife Saritha and two children. A pall of gloom descended on the village with the sudden death of the villager.

