Lightning strike alerts on mobile phones in UP

Lucknow: With an aim to reduce deaths caused by lightning strikes, the Uttar Pradesh government is working on a system to alert people on their mobile phones about any possibility of a lightning strike through the nowcast process.

The state has been witnessing a number of deaths due to the lightning strikes and to alert people beforehand, the government is working on a plan to introduce forecast and instant warning (nowcast) system to prevent accidents.

This is being done in coordination with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the alert system would be introduced across the state soon, officials said.

Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal told IANS, “A large number of people are dying in the lightning strikes in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed concern over the loss of life due to natural calamities and directed to take necessary steps to prevent deaths due to lightning. Since then we have started efforts in this regard.”

“The IMD predicts three to four days before about the areas where there is a possibility of lightning to strike,” he said.

Similarly, it gives even more accurate warning two-three hours in advance. To provide this information in time to the people of the concerned areas, the website of the Relief Department is being linked to the IMD website. As soon as the alert comes on the website of the Relief Department, in a few minutes, a web-based warning message will be sent to the mobile phones of the people. This will make them careful, said Goyal

He said the alert message would be sent to the village Pradhan, Gram Panchayat Secretary, Lekhpal, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, self-help groups, NGOs and social workers for its proper dissemination.

He said that the “Damini” mobile app also provides alerts about the lightning incidents. “More and more people should download this app. By this, they will get regular lightning alerts. Awareness will also be brought about in the public”.