Lights off, Diyas lit in TS, KCR leads people’s expression of solidarity

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao led the people of the State in expressing solidarity with India’s united fight against Covid-19 when he stepped out on to the lawns of Pragathi Bhavan at 9 pm on Sunday, holding a lit candle and the lights switched off in his official residence.

The Chief Minister was joined by Health Health Minister Eatela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Telangana State Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Principal Secretaries S Narsing Rao, Ramakrishna Rao, Shantha Kumari and Advocate General PS Prasad and others in the nine minute programme that was followed across the country following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The call to light up lamps to mark country’s fight against Covid-19 by the Prime Minister evoked a huge response from Hyderabadis on Sunday night.

As the clock ticked to 9 pm, lights were switched off in apartments and houses in colonies with people standing in balconies or stepping outside their homes with diyas and candles. Several were also seen switching on the flashlight on their mobile phones to join in different parts of the city.

The scenes were the same from Himayathnagar, Nallakunta to Kukatpally and BHEL as people lined up well before the appointed time of 9 pm and stood with candles and diyas for nine minutes.

In some apartments, the residents gathered on the terrace tops to spread out the diyas with messages such as ‘Go Carona Go’ and others creating other patterns. In a few places in the city, youngsters burst crackers too.

The fire services was put on alert since evening to meet any contingencies as lamps in large numbers were lit across the city.

Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director Prabhakar Rao said the Telangana power utilities had successfully managed the situation on account of the lights off programme for nine minutes from 9 pm on Sunday.

“Just as we managed this situation, I am sure we will overcome the coronavirus crisis too,” he said, immediately after the conclusion of the nine minutes.

Earlier, he said the power utilities in Telangana were fully geared to meet any eventuality In the energy sector that may arise out of the sudden drop and pick up in power consumption in the State on account of the nine minute voluntary shut down of lights by the citizens.

