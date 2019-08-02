Like mom, like daughter

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Singer Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is just 7 years old, has already achieved a major feat at such a young age. Queen Bey and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter has landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the very first time for the 2019 hit song Brown Skin Girl. The hit track from The Lion King: The Gift album is currently at no 76 on the list, reported E! News.

The song is performed by SAINt JHN, Wizkid, and Queen Bey, who has also lent her voice for the role of Nala in the 2019 remake of The Lion King. Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter makes a cameo on the catchy track by singing the opening lyrics.

“Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls, the best thing in the world. I never trade you for anybody else,” she can be heard singing. Interestingly, this isn’t Blue’s only connection to the album. She also appears in the music video for the song Spirit from The Lion King. The album, which Beyonce calls a Love Letter to Africa, is currently in the no 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The young star has also appeared on other tracks before, but this is her first Billboard debut. For instance, she has sung her own rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing on Beyonce’s Homecoming album and has also shown off her rapping skills on Blue’s Freestyle/We Family, a bonus track from Jay’s 4:44 album. Beyonce and Jay-Z are also proud parents to 2-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.