Like water, Chiranjeevi assumes shape of the container

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Apart from the praise showered by the audience and the fans, Megastar Chiranjeevi said that it was a great experience when all the heroes like Nagarjuna, Venkatesh personally met and hugged him for playing the role of a historical character in Sye Raa. He was found to be in a perpetual high at the astounding success at the box office in both the Telugu-speaking States and abroad.

Chiranjeevi interacted with the media where he spoke about Sye Raa, among other things. He recollected that when his wife asked him to retain the scene of Sye Raa’s mother running to the spot where her son was beheaded. “I purposefully showed those scenes to my wife to take her opinion since the scene was all about ladies sentiment. She insisted that I hold back that particular scene without editing it. Her hunch and belief about it was really invaluable.

In theatres, the climax with the mother agonising before the beheaded son created an unimaginable impact,” Chiranjeevi shared.Chiranjeevi explained about how he devised to portray the character of Sye Raa which had no reference of any proper getup, trace of format or any known form. “I had no clue as to how I should get into the character. No photographs were available to support my preparation about the role.

I got to know from the members of Uyyalawada’s family that the only caricature-like photo that is available presently is not that of Uyyalawada, but of his grandson. I was forced to undergo a thorough exercise to arrive at a final note of comprehension to go ahead with the getup, body language and the diction of dialogue,” Chiranjeevi shared.Dwelling on his adoption of new styles after Sye Raa, Chiranjeevi confirmed that he was just like water and would assume the shape of the container. “According to the character, I change my mould and adopt the style and fashion. A real actor will never find it difficult to go by the role given by the director,” said the actor.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter