Like Wise impresses in trials at Hyderabad Racecourse 

Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Like Wise impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Wednesday morning.

Sand

600m:

Snow Castle (BR Kumar) 46, moved well. Kingswood (Rafique Sk) 47, handy. Super Act (Harinder Singh) & Agilis (AA Vikrant) 47, former finished neck in front.

800m:

Treasure Striker (R Ajinkya) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Classy Guy (B Dileep) 1-2, 600/48, handy. Rasika (RB) 59, 600/45, shaped well. City Of Sails (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. Joy Of Giving (App) 58, 600/44, good. Negress Princess (RB) 1-4, 600/46, moved easy. Mind Reader (Nakhat Singh) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Supurinto (RB) 1-0, 600/44, handy. Heaven Can Wait (P Ajeeth K) 57, 600/43, pleased. Rhine (App) & Tough Lady (R Ajinkya) 1-2, 600/46, former moved well. Spice Up (Nakhat Singh) & Be Sure (Bopanna) 59, 600/45, pair finished level.

1000m:

Like Wise (Nakhat Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a good display. N R I Symbol (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. Mahashakti (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. N R I Power (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Pontius Plate (SG Prasad) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, in good shape. Ashka Ashka Ashka (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, urged-a-bit. Liberate (P Ajeeth K) & Excelsior (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former worked well. Royal Treat (App) & Happy Together (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved well.