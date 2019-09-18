Lilly becomes first Indian woman to host NBC show

By | Published: 8:41 pm 8:43 pm

For her very first episode which premiered recently, the comedian performed an apt rap and a monologue which shed light on her bisexuality and women of colour. The episode debuted on YouTube before it was aired on television.

Her guests for the night were Mindy Kaling and her The Office co-star Rainn Wilson. Lilly shared her 3-minute monologue and the special rap song introduction on YouTube.In her monologue, Lilly brought her usual charming and bubbly YouTube persona to the late-night show with ease. She opened up about how white people may be feeling on seeing a brown woman on their screens after Seth Meyers.

Lilly while speaking about minority representation among late-night talk shows made hilarious references. In her signature style, the comedian also spoke about how she and Hasan Minhaj look like the IT department of the late-night world, jammed between white men like Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and others.

Her channel ‘IISuperwomanII’, which began in 2010, became immensely popular among people across the world, especially the Indian diaspora, for her humorous acting on gender relations, NRI mannerisms, and typical habits of Indian parents residing in any country.

Notably, she is the first openly bisexual woman to host a late-night talk show on television. Lilly is the second woman of colour to host a nightly show on a major network since former VH1 VJ Cynthia Garrett was in charge of NBC’s Later for a year, nearly two decades ago.