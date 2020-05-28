Limited Gathering at Kondapochamma Sagar inaugural: Harish Rao

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that they were just allowing the elected representatives of local bodies of Gajwel Assembly Constituency for the inaugural programme of Kondapochamma Sagar in view of COVID-19 outbreak restricting the common people on May 29. Underling the importance of restricting the gathering at Kondapochamma Sagar Project inauguration, Harish Rao has said that the general public will be allowed to witness the project in a phased manner sensitising them on maintaining physical distance and wearing masks. “It is just an inauguration tomorrow and the water will be pumped into the project continuously for next few days. Though we wanted to celebrate it in a grand way, we have restricted it to a few people with an objective to control the spread of Coronavirus, he has observed. Once the COVID-19 is controlled in the country, the Minister has said that they would certainly organise a Jala Panduga (Godavari Water Festival) soon inviting thousands of people to these projects, constructed under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS).

Speaking to news reporters at Integrated Office Complex in Gajwel town on Thursday, Harish Rao has called upon the people to cooperate with the officials. Ministers, S Niranjan Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddys, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, DCCB Chairpersons, ZP Chairpersons of Siddipet, Medak and Yadadri-Bhongir district will also be invited for the event.

Informing about the schedule of the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao’s visit, Harish Rao has said that Sarpanch Rajith Ramesh and Kondapochamma Sagar Temple Chairman, Upendar Reddy will perform Chandi Homam at Kondapochamma Temple at Teegul Narsapur village at 4.30 am. The Chief Minister along with his wife Shoba will reach the temple at 7 am and they would perform Purnahuthi and other rituals. Chandrashekar Rao will also lay a foundation stone for construction for Rythu Vedika at Erravelly, which is being built at his own expense, and another Rythu Vedika at Markook gram panchayat.

Rao has said that the Chief Minister will receive Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at Markook pump house at 9.50am. The Chief Minister couple and Jeeyar Swamy will perform Sudharshana Homam and Purna Huthi at the pump house. After completing the rituals, Rao has said that the Chief Minister will switch on the pumps to mark the release of Godavari water into Kondapochamma Sagar, which was built at a record 618 meters height from sea level. The Chief Minister will also perform some special pujas after releasing the water. Later, Chandrashekar Rao will visit Lord Varadaraja Swamy Temple at 12noon. The Chief Minister will again return to Markook pupmp house at 12.40 pm to address the local public representatives and officials. MP, Medak, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman, Vanteru Prathap Reddy, Collector, Siddipet, P Venkatrami Reddy and others were present.

