Limited height subways to replace railway level crossings in Waltair Division

By | B. Prabhakara Sarma/Correspondent | Published: 6:17 pm 6:23 pm

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is constructing Limited Height Subways at 16 locations in its Howrah-Chennai mainline between Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram-Srikakulam section. With the approval of competent authorities and adopting measures for prevention of Coronavirus infection like using hand sanitizers and wearing masks, with minimum workforce and using heavy duty machinery the Limited Height subways were constructed at 11 places in two weeks.

The works carried out were two additional Road Under Bridges at Vizianagagram towards Nellimarla end, one limited height subway in lieu of Mangalapalem between Kottavalasa-Pendurthi stations, rebuilding of bridges done between Kantakaplli – Kottalvasa stations, One Limited Height Subway near Electric Loco Shed in Waltair Marshalling Yard, One Limited Height Subway at Marripalem ,One more LHS constructed at 104 area gate and One at Buchirajupalem gate between Gopalapatnam-Visakhapatnam stations on Tuesday.

A Limited Height Subway (LHS) was installed in 8 hours in lieu of Buchirajupalem gate at between Gopalapatnam-Visakhapatnam stations on the day. A traffic block of 8 hours on both Up and Down lines simultaneously was done to facilitate insertion of segmental boxes by ‘cut and cover’ method. The work was successfully completed few minutes ahead of the completion of the block schedule.

Keeping in view the social distancing, with minimum workers and using heavy machinery like Hydraulic operated Telescopic cranes of ONE 400T capacity crane and TWO 350T capacity crane along with two 360 tonne excavators and Four 200 tonne excavators accomplished the mission, under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and under the supervision of ADRM P.Rama Chandra Rao, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) Narasimha Rao, Senior Divisional Engineer (South) Pradeep Yadav and other engineering officials. Simultaneous excavation and placing of segmental boxes and pre-cast wing wall segments was done to save time. With the adoption of ‘cut and cover’ method the task could be completed in a less time as it would have taken 14 hours under normal method and will save expenditure. eom

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .