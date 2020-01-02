Lindsay Lohan moving back to US

By | Published: 4:17 pm

In an interview in CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast, the 33-year-old actor, who is currently in Muscat, Oman, opened up about her plans for 2020, reports people.com.Asked if she has any resolutions for 2020, Lohan said: “Yes, I do. I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year.

And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.” She has been seen on the small screen, in a recurring role on the British sitcom Sick Note and in her own short-lived reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. Most recently, she was one of the panel judges on Australia’s The Masked Singer.

Lohan is slated to star in Among The Shadows, which is slated to release on March 5, 2020. The film marks Lohan’s first role in a feature film since 2013’s The Canyons. She followed up her interview with an Instagram post that read: “The future is bright! Let us all give love, light and peace”.

She shot to fame with The Parent Trap and became one of the most sought after young actors in Hollywood, cementing her status with big screen hits as Freaky Friday in 2003 and Mean Girls in 2004, and starring opposite Meryl Streep in 2006’s Prairie Home Companion.