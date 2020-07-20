Lindsay Lohan reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ cast as film turns 22

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Los Angeles: Actress Lindsay Lohan is reuniting with the cast of her rom-com hit, The Parent Trap, for the anniversary of the film, which released on July 20, 1998.

Director Nancy Meyers announced on Instagram that Lohan, Dennis Quaid and original cast of the film would be having a virtual reunion. It will be the first time the cast has gotten together since its release exactly 22 years ago, reports variety.com.

“Sorry for the mini delay but the secret’s out! @katiecouric and I got the ‘Parent Trap’ cast back together for the first time since we made our movie. We had a blast,” wrote Meyers, who directed the remake.



Lohan, who played twins Annie and Hallie, is seen in the teaser alongside Quaid, who played Nick Parker, Annie and Hallie’s dad. Elaine Hendrix, who played Nick’s fiance Meredith Blake, joined in the teaser and said, “There’s a whole generation who thinks Meredith is, like, hashtag goals”.

Meyers’ directorial debut was a remake of the 1961 film of the same name starring Hayley Mills.

The film follows Annie and Hallie, twins separated at birth after their parents’ divorce. They meet co-incidentally at a summer camp, discover their connection and plot to switch places with each other when they go back home, and reunite their parents.