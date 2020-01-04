Lineman caught accepting bribe in Sangareddy

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Sanagreddy: A lineman of Electricity Department, Vijayabhaskar Reddy was arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while he was accepting a bribe from one Shailesh Reddy at the latter’s house on Saturday.

The accused had reportedly demanded Rs 4,000 bribe for installing a meter at Reddy’s house at Vivekananda Nagar Colony of Pothireddypally village under Sangareddy Municipality.

Reddy approached ACB, they laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe. The accused threw the money on road upon seeing the ACB officials, however, the officials said they had enough evidence against the lineman. A case was registered.

