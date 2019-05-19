Lineman electrocuted in Jogulamba Gadwal

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: A junior lineman died at Macharla village of Ghattu mandal on Sunday, while he was working on a power line in the village.

Shivaram, husband of former Sarpanch Padmamma, was carrying out his routine electricity work when the incident happened. Shivaram died on the spot.

The villagers held a dharna in front of the sub-station alleging negligence on part of power officials.

